Kolkata rape-murder protest: TMC issues circular to boycott three TV channels

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) issued a circular on their ‘X’ handle on Sunday (September 1, 2024), announcing their decision to boycott three Bengali TV news channels — ABP Ananda, Republic and TV9 — accusing them of propagating “anti-Bengal” agenda.

“We also clarify and request the people of West Bengal not to be mislead by individuals portrayed as party supporters, sympathisers on these platforms during discussion or debates as they are not authorised by the party,” the TMC said on social media platform ‘X’.

They also appealed to the people to reject the “anti-Bengal nexus”. The TMC alleged that the TV channels are compelled to, “appease the Zamindars of Delhi, given the investigations and ongoing enforcement cases their promoters and companies are facing”.

In the wake of the rape and murder of a trainee doctor from R.G. Kar hospital, the State Government is facing huge backlash and State-wide protest from junior doctors and common people.

Even after threat of FIRs against junior doctors from the State Government, they stated they are going to continue their cease-work in demand of justice and proper investigation of the rape and murder of their colleague.