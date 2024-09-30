The Supreme Court is to hear a suo motu case related to the alleged rape and murder of a young resident doctor at R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on Monday (September 30, 2024) afternoon. This is the fifth day of the hearing, the first day being on August 20, 2024.

Also read: CBI claims false records were created in R.G. Kar rape and murder case

A three-judge Bench led by Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud will continue the suo moto hearing of the case.

The West Bengal Junior Doctors’ Front (WBJDF) is ready to launch a fresh protest. Representatives of the front said they are waiting for the Supreme Court hearing scheduled for today and will go on strike if the situation does not improve.

Also read: Bengal doctors threaten fresh protests over hospital violence

The rape-murder incident on August 9, 2024 triggered statewide protests with junior doctors and the public taking to the streets demanding justice for the victim and a safe workplace for medical professionals. After 42 days of the incident, the junior doctors had partially called off their cease work strike on September 21.