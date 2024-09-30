GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Live

Kolkata rape murder case SC hearing LIVE: Three judge Bench lead by CJI Chandrachud to hear the case today

West Bengal Junior Doctors’ Front to launch a fresh protest depending on the Supreme Court’s decision

Updated - September 30, 2024 12:13 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
CISF personnel stand guard outside the trauma centre of R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital after junior doctors rejoined their duty partially, in Kolkata.

CISF personnel stand guard outside the trauma centre of R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital after junior doctors rejoined their duty partially, in Kolkata. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Supreme Court is to hear a suo motu case related to the alleged rape and murder of a young resident doctor at R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on Monday (September 30, 2024) afternoon. This is the fifth day of the hearing, the first day being on August 20, 2024.

Also read: CBI claims false records were created in R.G. Kar rape and murder case

A three-judge Bench led by Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud will continue the suo moto hearing of the case.

The West Bengal Junior Doctors’ Front (WBJDF) is ready to launch a fresh protest. Representatives of the front said they are waiting for the Supreme Court hearing scheduled for today and will go on strike if the situation does not improve.

Also read: Bengal doctors threaten fresh protests over hospital violence

The rape-murder incident on August 9, 2024 triggered statewide protests with junior doctors and the public taking to the streets demanding justice for the victim and a safe workplace for medical professionals. After 42 days of the incident, the junior doctors had partially called off their cease work strike on September 21.

Follow the live blog for further updates:
  • September 30, 2024 12:09
    SC to hear suo motu plea today

    A three-judge bench, led by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud is hearing the rape and murder case suo moto today.

    This is the fifth day of the hearing. The First hearing happened on August 20.

    Even though it was listed for hearing on September 27, the hearing was postponed due to some urgent reasons.

Published - September 30, 2024 12:05 pm IST

Related Topics

Live news / Kolkata / West Bengal / sexual assault & rape

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.