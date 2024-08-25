ADVERTISEMENT

Kolkata rape-murder case: Prohibitory orders near RG Kar hospital extended till August 31

Published - August 25, 2024 10:25 am IST - Kolkata

The orders, which were first imposed on August 18, restrict meetings and gatherings of more than five people in the designated area

PTI

Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) K Pratap Singh with police and security personnel at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital after the Supreme Court ordered for deployment in the view of protests over the alleged sexual assault and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor of the RG Kar Hospital, in Kolkata on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: ANI

Kolkata Police have extended prohibitory orders near state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital for one more week till August 31.

ADVERTISEMENT

The orders, which were first imposed on August 18, restrict meetings and gatherings of more than five people in the designated area.

Kolkata Police commissioner Vineet Goyal on Saturday (August 24, 2024) issued a statement saying that Section 163 (2) of BNSS has been imposed from Belgachia Road-J K Mitra Crossing to some parts of Shyambazar five-point crossing in north Kolkata.

CBI searches at premises of former principal of R.G. Kar Medical College

The extension is intended to prevent disturbances and maintain peace and order in the area. The decision follows ongoing unrest related to the recent rape and murder of a woman doctor at the hospital.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The order stipulates that any person violating these prohibitions will be subject to penalties under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US