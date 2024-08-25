GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kolkata rape-murder case: Prohibitory orders near RG Kar hospital extended till August 31

The orders, which were first imposed on August 18, restrict meetings and gatherings of more than five people in the designated area

Published - August 25, 2024 10:25 am IST - Kolkata

PTI
Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) K Pratap Singh with police and security personnel at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital after the Supreme Court ordered for deployment in the view of protests over the alleged sexual assault and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor of the RG Kar Hospital, in Kolkata on Wednesday.

Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) K Pratap Singh with police and security personnel at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital after the Supreme Court ordered for deployment in the view of protests over the alleged sexual assault and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor of the RG Kar Hospital, in Kolkata on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: ANI

Kolkata Police have extended prohibitory orders near state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital for one more week till August 31.

The orders, which were first imposed on August 18, restrict meetings and gatherings of more than five people in the designated area.

Kolkata Police commissioner Vineet Goyal on Saturday (August 24, 2024) issued a statement saying that Section 163 (2) of BNSS has been imposed from Belgachia Road-J K Mitra Crossing to some parts of Shyambazar five-point crossing in north Kolkata.

CBI searches at premises of former principal of R.G. Kar Medical College

The extension is intended to prevent disturbances and maintain peace and order in the area. The decision follows ongoing unrest related to the recent rape and murder of a woman doctor at the hospital.

The order stipulates that any person violating these prohibitions will be subject to penalties under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

Related stories

Related Topics

Kolkata / West Bengal / sexual assault & rape / law enforcement

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.