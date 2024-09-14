ADVERTISEMENT

Kolkata rape-murder case: Court turns down CBI plea for narco test on prime accused Sanjoy Roy

Updated - September 14, 2024 08:06 am IST - Kolkata

Kolkata rape-murder case prime accused Sanjay Roy had initially agreed to take the test but later changed his mind, CBI sources claimed

PTI

West Bengal Police bring accused of R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital rape-murder case, Sanjoy Roy to the CBI Office at CGO Complex in Kolkata. | Photo Credit: ANI

A local court here on Friday (September 13, 2024) turned down CBI’s appeal to conduct a narco analysis test on the prime accused in the alleged rape and murder of a doctor at the R.G. Kar hospital here, an officer said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The arrested accused, Sanjay Roy, denied to undergo the test, he said.

Roy had initially agreed to take the test but later changed his mind, CBI sources claimed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kolkata protests: At a time of festive cheer, a city seethes with rage

The central probe agency had appealed to the city-based Sealdah court, seeking permission to conduct the test on Roy.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

"The accused did not agree to undergo the narco analysis test when the judge asked him about it," the officer said.

The CBI was planning to conduct the narco test on Roy to cross-check his version in the case.

ADVERTISEMENT

The accused was earlier brought to the Sealdah court, where the judge spoke to him personally to find out whether he had any objection to the test.

Senior doctors in West Bengal warn of ‘adverse steps’ against government action on junior medics

During a narco analysis test, the drug — sodium pentothal — is injected into the body of the subject, which takes him to a hypnotic state, and his imagination is neutralised, the CBI officer said.

"In most cases, the accused gives the true information," the officer said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The CBI has already conducted a polygraph test on Roy inside the Presidency Correctional Home.

Meanwhile, a CBI team on Thursday went to the R.G. Kar hospital, where the body of the postgraduate trainee was found on August 9, and spoke to several officers besides visiting departments as a part of its investigation.

Two lakh for kin of patients dying due to ‘disruption’ of health services: Bengal government

Later in the evening, they also took the parents of the deceased doctor to the State-run hospital.

"We asked them some specific questions as well," the officer said, adding, they left for home after around two hours.

The CBI took over the case from the Kolkata Police upon directions of the Calcutta High Court.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US