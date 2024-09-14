GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kolkata rape-murder case: Court turns down CBI plea for narco test on prime accused Sanjoy Roy

Kolkata rape-murder case prime accused Sanjay Roy had initially agreed to take the test but later changed his mind, CBI sources claimed

Updated - September 14, 2024 08:06 am IST - Kolkata

PTI
West Bengal Police bring accused of R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital rape-murder case, Sanjoy Roy to the CBI Office at CGO Complex in Kolkata.

West Bengal Police bring accused of R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital rape-murder case, Sanjoy Roy to the CBI Office at CGO Complex in Kolkata. | Photo Credit: ANI

A local court here on Friday (September 13, 2024) turned down CBI’s appeal to conduct a narco analysis test on the prime accused in the alleged rape and murder of a doctor at the R.G. Kar hospital here, an officer said.

The arrested accused, Sanjay Roy, denied to undergo the test, he said.

Roy had initially agreed to take the test but later changed his mind, CBI sources claimed.

Kolkata protests: At a time of festive cheer, a city seethes with rage

The central probe agency had appealed to the city-based Sealdah court, seeking permission to conduct the test on Roy.

"The accused did not agree to undergo the narco analysis test when the judge asked him about it," the officer said.

The CBI was planning to conduct the narco test on Roy to cross-check his version in the case.

The accused was earlier brought to the Sealdah court, where the judge spoke to him personally to find out whether he had any objection to the test.

Senior doctors in West Bengal warn of ‘adverse steps’ against government action on junior medics

During a narco analysis test, the drug — sodium pentothal — is injected into the body of the subject, which takes him to a hypnotic state, and his imagination is neutralised, the CBI officer said.

"In most cases, the accused gives the true information," the officer said.

The CBI has already conducted a polygraph test on Roy inside the Presidency Correctional Home.

Meanwhile, a CBI team on Thursday went to the R.G. Kar hospital, where the body of the postgraduate trainee was found on August 9, and spoke to several officers besides visiting departments as a part of its investigation.

Two lakh for kin of patients dying due to ‘disruption’ of health services: Bengal government

Later in the evening, they also took the parents of the deceased doctor to the State-run hospital.

"We asked them some specific questions as well," the officer said, adding, they left for home after around two hours.

The CBI took over the case from the Kolkata Police upon directions of the Calcutta High Court.

Published - September 14, 2024 07:33 am IST

Related Topics

Kolkata / investigation / West Bengal / sexual assault & rape

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.