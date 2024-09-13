GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: CBI wants narco-analysis test of Sanjay Roy, moves court for permission

The central probe agency has appealed to the city-based Sealdah court seeking permission to conduct the test on Roy

Updated - September 13, 2024 03:50 pm IST - Kolkata

PTI
The CBI headquarters in New Delhi

The CBI headquarters in New Delhi | Photo Credit: PTI

The CBI is planning to conduct a narco-analysis test on Sanjay Roy who was arrested in connection with the alleged rape and murder of a doctor in R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital, an officer said on Friday (September 13, 2024).

The central probe agency has appealed to the city-based Sealdah court seeking permission to conduct the test on Roy, he said.

R.G. Kar hospital rape-murder case: Calcutta High Court seeks CBI report on nasty social media posts on victim

"This is primarily to cross-check whether Roy is telling the truth. The narco analysis test will help us to verify his version," the officer told PTI.

During a narco analysis test, a drug sodium pentothal is injected into the body of the subject which takes him to a hypnotic state, and his imagination is neutralised, the CBI officer explained.

Editorial | Street power: On the Kolkata protest

"In most cases, the accused gives the true information," he said.

The hearing related to the CBI's appeal is expected sometime this afternoon.

The CBI has already conducted polygraph test on Roy inside the Presidency Correctional Home.

Published - September 13, 2024 03:10 pm IST

Related Topics

Kolkata / investigation / court administration

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.