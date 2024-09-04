ADVERTISEMENT

Kolkata rape-murder: BJP activists scuffle with police during gherao of Bengal govt offices

Updated - September 04, 2024 06:12 pm IST

Published - September 04, 2024 05:17 pm IST - Kolkata

The protesters also alleged that the state machinery was “shielding the real culprits" and “deflecting focus from the probe”

PTI

Image used for representative purpose only. | Photo Credit: PTI

BJP activists on Wednesday (September 4, 2024) scuffled with police at Panskura and Onda during the saffron party’s gherao of West Bengal government offices to protest against the alleged rape and murder of a doctor at a hospital in Kolkata last month.

ADVERTISEMENT

Demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her “failure” to prevent such incidents, the BJP workers shouted slogans and burnt tyres as part of their protest at Panskura in Paschim Medinipur district and Onda in Bankura district.

West Bengal passes Aparajita Women and Child Bill for stringent punishment in cases of sexual assault

A scuffle broke out among the activists and police personnel during the gherao of district administration offices at Panskura and Onda, but the situation was promptly brought under control, an official said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The protesters also alleged that the state machinery was “shielding the real culprits" and “deflecting focus from the probe”.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

BJP state president and Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar led the gherao of the district magistrate's offices at Balurghat in Dakshin Dinajpur, reiterating their demand for resignation of the CM.

Former principal of RG Kar Medical College Sandip Ghosh sent to 8-day police custody

Meanwhile, BJP supporters continued their sit-in at Esplanade crossing in the heart of Kolkata with placards, calling for justice for the postgraduate trainee.

The body of the young doctor was found in the seminar room of state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in the city on August 9. The incident has triggered nationwide outrage.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US