Kolkata rape-murder: BJP activists scuffle with police during gherao of Bengal govt offices

BJP activists on Wednesday (September 4, 2024) scuffled with police at Panskura and Onda during the saffron party’s gherao of West Bengal government offices to protest against the alleged rape and murder of a doctor at a hospital in Kolkata last month.

Demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her “failure” to prevent such incidents, the BJP workers shouted slogans and burnt tyres as part of their protest at Panskura in Paschim Medinipur district and Onda in Bankura district.

A scuffle broke out among the activists and police personnel during the gherao of district administration offices at Panskura and Onda, but the situation was promptly brought under control, an official said.

The protesters also alleged that the state machinery was “shielding the real culprits" and “deflecting focus from the probe”.

BJP state president and Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar led the gherao of the district magistrate's offices at Balurghat in Dakshin Dinajpur, reiterating their demand for resignation of the CM.

Meanwhile, BJP supporters continued their sit-in at Esplanade crossing in the heart of Kolkata with placards, calling for justice for the postgraduate trainee.

The body of the young doctor was found in the seminar room of state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in the city on August 9. The incident has triggered nationwide outrage.