Kolkata rape and murder: RG Kar doctors are "not satisfied" after meeting with CBI

A delegation of resident doctors met with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials on Friday (August 23, 2024) regarding the alleged sexual assault and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in West Bengal's Kolkata. A member of the delegation expressed dissatisfaction with the responses provided by the investigative agency.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr. Kinjal, a representative of the delegation, said that they asked for a time limit from the CBI to find out the people involved in the case but it said that it is not possible to set a time limit.

"Our delegation of five people who went to meet the CBI at CGO Complex yesterday, did not get any satisfactory answer even from there. Our only demand is justice. We told the CBI that the motive behind our ongoing protest is justice, which is in your hands because all of you are investigating officers. So the sooner you can tell us who were involved, we can set the direction our protest. They told us to just keep faith in them. We also asked about the time limit, the CBI said it is not possible but as soon as possible," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr. Kinjal also mentioned that outpatient departments (OPDs) at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital are currently not operational due to the protest, although emergency services continue to function with senior doctors attending to patients.

Meanwhile, a team of experts from Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL), Delhi reached Kolkata for a polygraph test that will be conducted today on former RG Kar Medical College principal Sandip Ghosh and others over the alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor, sources said on Saturday (August 24, 2024).

Earlier in the day, Kolkata police said that as per the order of the court, all documents about the alleged financial irregularities in RG Kar have been handed over to CBI by SIT. The Court has granted the CBI three weeks to submit a progress report on the investigation, which is to be presented on September 17. The trainee doctor was found dead in the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on August 9.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.