Kolkata rape and murder: CBI seeks polygraph test of city police Assistant Sub-Inspector

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has sought permission from a Kolkata court to conduct a polygraph test on city police assistant sub-inspector Anup Dutta who was said to be close to Sanjay Roy, the arrested accused in the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at R.G. Kar medical college, officials said Tuesday (August 27, 2024).

ADVERTISEMENT

“The CBI is exploring the possibility that Mr. Dutta helped Mr. Roy in any cover up of the crime,” they said.

Also Read: Kolkata Nabanna protest: Police lathi-charge, use tear gas, water cannons to protesters

According to reports, Mr. Dutt was allegedly instrumental in extending various favours to Mr. Roy, they said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The central probe agency is trying to find out if Mr. Roy told Mr. Dutt about the crime and received any help, they said.

They said the court would decide the application for a polygraph test after seeking Mr. Dutt’s consent on the issue.

The CBI completed polygraph tests on former principal of the medical college Sandip Ghosh on Tuesday (August 27, 2024), the third day of subjecting him to a series of Deception Detection Tests (DDT), they said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He underwent a Layered Voice Analysis test on Saturday (August 24, 2024), followed by a polygraph test on Monday (August 26, 2024). The test on Monday (August 26, 2024) could not be completed, so it was resumed on Tuesday (August 27, 2024).

Layered voice analysis is a new DDT in the forensic experts’ arsenal. It detects the speaker’s reaction to a lie but does not identify a lie. The technology identified stress, cognitive processes, and emotional cues in different voice properties.

A polygraph test, also a DDT, can help assess inaccuracies in statements of suspects and witnesses. By monitoring their psychological responses – heart rate, breathing patterns, sweating, and blood pressure – investigators can determine if there are discrepancies in their responses.

However, these are not admissible evidence during the trial and can only be used to get further leads in a case.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.