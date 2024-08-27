GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kolkata rape and murder: CBI seeks polygraph test of city police Assistant Sub-Inspector

The CBI is trying to find out if accused Sanjay Roy told ASI Anup Dutt about the crime and received any help

Updated - August 27, 2024 07:15 pm IST

Published - August 27, 2024 07:14 pm IST - New Delhi/Kolkata

PTI
Police fire tear gas to disperse protestors against the rape and murder of a resident doctor at a government hospital earlier this month, in Kolkata, India, Tuesday, August 27, 2024.

Police fire tear gas to disperse protestors against the rape and murder of a resident doctor at a government hospital earlier this month, in Kolkata, India, Tuesday, August 27, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has sought permission from a Kolkata court to conduct a polygraph test on city police assistant sub-inspector Anup Dutta who was said to be close to Sanjay Roy, the arrested accused in the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at R.G. Kar medical college, officials said Tuesday (August 27, 2024).

“The CBI is exploring the possibility that Mr. Dutta helped Mr. Roy in any cover up of the crime,” they said.

Also Read: Kolkata Nabanna protest: Police lathi-charge, use tear gas, water cannons to protesters

According to reports, Mr. Dutt was allegedly instrumental in extending various favours to Mr. Roy, they said.

The central probe agency is trying to find out if Mr. Roy told Mr. Dutt about the crime and received any help, they said.

West Bengal police anticipate large-scale violence at march demanding Mamata’s resignation

They said the court would decide the application for a polygraph test after seeking Mr. Dutt’s consent on the issue.

The CBI completed polygraph tests on former principal of the medical college Sandip Ghosh on Tuesday (August 27, 2024), the third day of subjecting him to a series of Deception Detection Tests (DDT), they said.

He underwent a Layered Voice Analysis test on Saturday (August 24, 2024), followed by a polygraph test on Monday (August 26, 2024). The test on Monday (August 26, 2024) could not be completed, so it was resumed on Tuesday (August 27, 2024).

Kolkata doctor rape and murder: BJP announces series of protest programmes in West Bengal from August 28

Layered voice analysis is a new DDT in the forensic experts’ arsenal. It detects the speaker’s reaction to a lie but does not identify a lie. The technology identified stress, cognitive processes, and emotional cues in different voice properties.

A polygraph test, also a DDT, can help assess inaccuracies in statements of suspects and witnesses. By monitoring their psychological responses – heart rate, breathing patterns, sweating, and blood pressure – investigators can determine if there are discrepancies in their responses.

However, these are not admissible evidence during the trial and can only be used to get further leads in a case.

