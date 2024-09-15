GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kolkata rape and murder case: Braving heavy rain in Kolkata, protestors continue agitation for justice

Protesting junior doctors organised a massive rally to Swasthya Bhawan, to demand punishment of all involved in the rape, murder and evidence tampering, and better security for healthcare workers

Published - September 15, 2024 09:06 pm IST - KOLKATA

Moyurie Som
Junior Doctors hold a protest march from Salt Lake City sector five to Swasthya Bhawan demanding justice for the RG Kar Hospital rape-murder case, in Kolkata on Sunday.

Junior Doctors hold a protest march from Salt Lake City sector five to Swasthya Bhawan demanding justice for the RG Kar Hospital rape-murder case, in Kolkata on Sunday. | Photo Credit: ANI

Protests continued in Kolkata for the 36th day, demanding justice for the woman doctor who was raped and killed at the R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital (RGKMCH) last month. Even amidst pouring rain, protesting resident doctors, senior doctors, and common people from all walks of life took to the streets to continue their agitation on Sunday (September 15, 2024).

The West Bengal Junior Doctors’ Front carried out a maha micchil (massive protest rally) from Salt Lake Central Park to the headquarters of the State Health Department at Swasthya Bhawan and reiterated their five main demands: punishment of all culprits involved in the rape, murder and alleged tampering of evidence; disciplinary action against former RGKMCH principal Sandip Kumar Ghosh; the removal of Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal and disciplinary action against Deputy Commissioner, North, and Deputy Commissioner, Central; heightened security for healthcare workers; and an end to the alleged ‘threat culture’ in government healthcare facilities. 

Medics take part in a protest march to Swasthya Bhavan over the alleged sexual assault and murder of a trainee doctor, amid rain, in Kolkata, Sunday, September 15, 2024.

Medics take part in a protest march to Swasthya Bhavan over the alleged sexual assault and murder of a trainee doctor, amid rain, in Kolkata, Sunday, September 15, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

We accepted all demands, but CM refused to hold meeting, say protesting doctors

On Saturday night (September 15, 2024), the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested Mr. Ghosh and Tala police station officer-in-charge Abhijit Mondal on charges of tampering with evidence and delayed filing of FIR in connection with the rape and murder. After the arrest, protesting doctors said that they would continue their agitation for another 35 days if that is what it takes to ensure their colleague gets justice.

Apart from the junior doctors’ rally, several other protest rallies were organised by various communities in different parts of Kolkata. In Salt Lake’s Karunamoyee area, hundreds of nurses also organised a protest march demanding a better working environment and increased workplace safety.

In south Kolkata, ex-army officers and alumni of the Sainik School in West Bengal’s Purulia took out a peaceful protest march, while the alumni of the Calcutta Girls’ High School also organised a protest march in Wellington in central Kolkata.

