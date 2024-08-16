ADVERTISEMENT

Kolkata protests: 19 arrested for vandalism at RG Kar hospital

Updated - August 16, 2024 01:22 pm IST

Published - August 16, 2024 12:35 pm IST - Kolkata

Several persons, including some policemen, were injured in the violence.

PTI

A ward of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital after being vandalised by unidentified miscreants amid protests against the alleged rape and murder of a post graduate trainee doctor, in Kolkata, on August 15, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Kolkata Police on Friday said it has so far arrested 19 people in connection with the vandalism and violence at R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital in the metropolis.

Those arrested were remanded to police custody by a city court till August 22, officials said.

Kolkata rape and murder case: Police detain SUCI(C) supporters across Bengal

The emergency ward, nursing station, medicine store and parts of the outpatient department of the hospital were vandalised by miscreants on Thursday amid midnight protests by women across West Bengal, condemning the alleged rape and murder of a doctor in the hospital's seminar hall on August 9.

FOLLOW: Kolkata doctor rape-murder case LIVE Updates

Meanwhile, the cease work by junior doctors at government healthcare facilities, protesting the rape-murder of the postgraduate trainee, continued on Friday.

The agitating doctors have been demanding exemplary punishment for the culprits and enhanced security at workplace.

Opposition parties in the state have accused the police of not taking adequate action when the vandalism and violence took place at the state-run R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had said on Thursday evening that two floors of its emergency ward have been destroyed, medicines looted and infrastructure and equipment severely damaged.

