GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kolkata protests: 19 arrested for vandalism at RG Kar hospital

Several persons, including some policemen, were injured in the violence.

Published - August 16, 2024 12:35 pm IST - Kolkata

PTI
A ward of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital after being vandalised by unidentified miscreants amid protests against the alleged rape and murder of a post graduate trainee doctor, in Kolkata, on August 15, 2024.

A ward of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital after being vandalised by unidentified miscreants amid protests against the alleged rape and murder of a post graduate trainee doctor, in Kolkata, on August 15, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Kolkata Police on Friday said it has so far arrested 19 people in connection with the vandalism and violence at R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital in the metropolis.

Those arrested were remanded to police custody by a city court till August 22, officials said.

Kolkata rape and murder case: Police detain SUCI(C) supporters across Bengal

The emergency ward, nursing station, medicine store and parts of the outpatient department of the hospital were vandalised by miscreants on Thursday amid midnight protests by women across West Bengal, condemning the alleged rape and murder of a doctor in the hospital's seminar hall on August 9.

Several persons, including some policemen, were injured in the violence.

FOLLOW: Kolkata doctor rape-murder case LIVE Updates

Meanwhile, the cease work by junior doctors at government healthcare facilities, protesting the rape-murder of the postgraduate trainee, continued on Friday.

The agitating doctors have been demanding exemplary punishment for the culprits and enhanced security at workplace.

Opposition parties in the state have accused the police of not taking adequate action when the vandalism and violence took place at the state-run R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had said on Thursday evening that two floors of its emergency ward have been destroyed, medicines looted and infrastructure and equipment severely damaged.

Related Topics

Kolkata

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.