Kolkata police tighten security around R.G. Kar rape and murder prime accused Sanjay Roy

Following allegations of a police conspiracy to silence him, made by the principal accused in the R.G. Kar rape and murder case, the Kolkata police has tried to prevent Sanjay Roy from interacting with the media. The police personnel were seen hitting prison vans so that journalists were unable to hear what the accused was saying while being produced in court today.

The police’s move comes after the accused made shocking allegations against former Commissioner of Police Vineet Goyal on November 11, while coming out of his first court hearing. “Big officers... I am even giving you names, Vineet Goyal, DC Special, they are trying to frame me. They have conspired against me,” he had said. The accused was hurriedly taken away from the premises in a police car at the time.

Also read | The battle cry for justice in the ‘City of Joy’

Mr. Roy, who is the principal accused in the case, has been seen being escorted to the court from the nearby Presidency Correctional Home in a police car with all its windows closed and covered in black glass. Interestingly, several police persons were also seen hitting the roof of the police van continuously to make loud sounds so that whatever the accused tried to say could not be caught on by journalists. Police also had the police van horn pressed throughout the process to create a loud noise.

After his video went viral, on November 12, the accused was produced before the court with increased security and was escorted to the premises in a five van convoy. All media persons were condoned off and were not able to establish any contact with the accused.

West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose has also asked for an “immediate report” from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, a press statement from the Raj Bhawan Media Cell said on November 13.

The in-camera trial of the accused is being held at the court of Additional District and Sessions Judge, Sealdah, Anirban Das. Charges have been framed against the accused earlier this month by CBI. He has been charged under the new sections from the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Section 64 (rape), Section 66 (punishment for causing death or resulting in a persistent vegetative state), and Section 103 (punishment for murder).

Mr. Roy, a civic police volunteer, was arrested on August 10, a day after the gruesome rape and murder of a 31-year-old doctor came to light and shook up the entire State.