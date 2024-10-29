ADVERTISEMENT

Kolkata Police starts probe into 'hacking' of live-streaming of Calcutta High Court hearing

Published - October 29, 2024 12:15 pm IST - Kolkata

During the hearing of Justice Subhasish Samanta at courtroom number 7, an obscene video was allegedly “live-streamed” for nearly one minute before it could be stopped

PTI

A file image of Calcutta High Court | Photo Credit: Sushanta Patronobish

Kolkata Police have started an investigation into the alleged hacking of live-streaming of one of the courtrooms of Calcutta High Court's vacation bench on YouTube, an officer said on Tuesday (October 29, 2024).

ADVERTISEMENT

The cybercrime section of the Kolkata Police started the probe after the IT department of the Calcutta High Court lodged a complaint late on Monday (October 29, 2024) evening in this connection, he said.

"An investigation is on. We will be checking what happened and try to spot the miscreants behind this," the officer said.

On Monday (October 28, 2024), during the hearing of Justice Subhasish Samanta at courtroom number 7, an obscene video was allegedly “live-streamed” for nearly one minute before it could be stopped, the officer said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The IT department of the high court initiated a probe into the matter before approaching the Kolkata Police.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US