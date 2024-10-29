Kolkata Police starts probe into 'hacking' of live-streaming of Calcutta High Court hearing

Kolkata Police have started an investigation into the alleged hacking of live-streaming of one of the courtrooms of Calcutta High Court's vacation bench on YouTube, an officer said on Tuesday (October 29, 2024).

ADVERTISEMENT

The cybercrime section of the Kolkata Police started the probe after the IT department of the Calcutta High Court lodged a complaint late on Monday (October 29, 2024) evening in this connection, he said.

"An investigation is on. We will be checking what happened and try to spot the miscreants behind this," the officer said.

On Monday (October 28, 2024), during the hearing of Justice Subhasish Samanta at courtroom number 7, an obscene video was allegedly “live-streamed” for nearly one minute before it could be stopped, the officer said.

The IT department of the high court initiated a probe into the matter before approaching the Kolkata Police.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.