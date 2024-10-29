GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kolkata Police starts probe into 'hacking' of live-streaming of Calcutta High Court hearing

During the hearing of Justice Subhasish Samanta at courtroom number 7, an obscene video was allegedly “live-streamed” for nearly one minute before it could be stopped

Published - October 29, 2024 12:15 pm IST - Kolkata

PTI
A file image of Calcutta High Court

A file image of Calcutta High Court | Photo Credit: Sushanta Patronobish

Kolkata Police have started an investigation into the alleged hacking of live-streaming of one of the courtrooms of Calcutta High Court's vacation bench on YouTube, an officer said on Tuesday (October 29, 2024).

The cybercrime section of the Kolkata Police started the probe after the IT department of the Calcutta High Court lodged a complaint late on Monday (October 29, 2024) evening in this connection, he said.

"An investigation is on. We will be checking what happened and try to spot the miscreants behind this," the officer said.

On Monday (October 28, 2024), during the hearing of Justice Subhasish Samanta at courtroom number 7, an obscene video was allegedly “live-streamed” for nearly one minute before it could be stopped, the officer said.

The IT department of the high court initiated a probe into the matter before approaching the Kolkata Police.

