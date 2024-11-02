Kolkata police refutes BJP’s ‘false narratives’ about clashes related to Kali Puja immersion

Reports of two confrontations in Kolkata were attempts to create false narratives about the Kali Puja immersion, the city police said on Saturday (November 2, 2024). The clashes had erupted in the Narkeldanga area of the city in the early hours of Saturday (November 2, 2024) and there was stone-pelting in the area between two groups.

ADVERTISEMENT

BJP MLA Suvendu Adhikari, the Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly described the clashes at Narkeldanga as the result of ‘appeasement politics’. He took to social media to allege that an “immersion procession [was] attacked at Rajabazar, Kolkata”, claiming that the “Narkeldanga Police failed to act and protect the devotees”.

In his social media post, Mr. Adhikari tagged the Commissioner of Kolkata Police and sought the deployment of Central armed police forces to control the situation.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘No attack on procession’

However, the flare-up was contained by the Kolkata police, who alleged that an attempt had been made on social media to create a fake narrative about the incident at Narkeldanga.

“No Kali Puja immersion procession was attacked. Issue was related to parking of a bike which led to a fight between two individuals and further escalated. However, police intervened timely and brought the situation under control. The scheduled Kali Puja immersion procession was completed peacefully and without any hindrance,” the Kolkata Police said, in a post on X.

‘POCSO case, not temple attack’

In another incident, BJP leader Amit Malviya alleged, in a social media post, that members of a community were attacked in the Garden Reach ward number 80.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The social media claim about the West Port incident misrepresents the facts. The narrative of vandalism at a Kali temple or puja mandap is misleading and unsubstantiated,” the Kolkata police posted on social media. According to the city police, it acted swiftly and dispersed the mob while “ensuring complete protection of the Kali puja pandal nearby, and prevented further unrest”.

Also read: How targeted misinformation works on Indian social media

“In reality, the conflict arose over a [Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses Act] POCSO case, leading to tensions between groups associated with the victim and the accused. There was an escalation of the situation when some persons were involved in stone pelting and vandalism in the area,” the police said.

The Kolkata police added that spreading false claims only fuels unnecessary tensions and diverts attention from the actual issue where a child was sexually assaulted.

‘Communal colour’

Trinamool Congress leader Kunal Ghosh accused the BJP’s leaders of casting communal colours on incidents of personal rivalry or local disputes.

During this year’s festive season, which started with Durga Puja in the first week of October, there have been several instances of BJP leaders taking to social media to highlight communal flare-ups in different parts of West Bengal. The police have refuted these allegations by making counter-claims on social media.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.