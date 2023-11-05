ADVERTISEMENT

Kolkata Police issues notice to BCCI seeking info on ticket sales for Sunday's WC match

November 05, 2023 01:19 pm | Updated 01:19 pm IST - Kolkata

The notice asked the BCCI president to submit documents to the officer of the Maidan police station who is investigating the complaints regarding black marketing of the tickets, he said

PTI

India’s Suryakumar Yadav and Virat Kohli during a practice session ahead of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 match between India and South Africa, at Eden Gardens, in Kolkata, on November 4, 2023. | Photo Credit: K.R Deepak

Amid allegations of black marketing of tickets for Sunday's World Cup cricket match between India and South Africa at Eden Gardens, Kolkata Police issued a notice to BCCI president Roger Binny seeking information on ticket sales for the event, a senior officer said.

The notice, which was issued late on Saturday evening, asked the BCCI president to submit documents to the officer of the Maidan police station who is investigating the complaints regarding black marketing of the tickets, he said.

"A notice was sent to the BCCI president, asking him to provide relevant documents and information regarding the sale of tickets either personally or through any competent person of his organisation to the investigating officer of Maidan PS during working hours on Tuesday," the officer told PTI.

Kolkata Police has so far arrested 19 people and seized 108 tickets from their possession, besides registering seven cases in connection with the black marketing of tickets.

