Kolkata police arrest 601 for violations on Deepavali and Kali Puja; three dead in Howrah as house catches fire

The Kolkata Police have arrested 601 people for various violations such as bursting crackers beyond permitted time limit, disorderly conduct and gambling on Deepavali and Kali Puja. The police also seized 717.8 kg of banned firecrackersand 79.4 litres of illicit liquor.

Official records showed that the police had made 292 arrests till midnight of October 31 and the number rose to 601 by 7 a.m. on November 1.

Bursting crackers beyond 10 p.m. is not allowed, and so is bursting the ones which do not have the official “green cracker” certificate.

Identifying green crackers was made easy this year as they came with a “QR Code” that could be scanned to verify the authenticity of the product.

Three dead as house catches fire

In Howrah district, three persons, including two children, died after a house caught fire at Uluberia. The incident allegedly occurred when the children were playing with crackers. Locals said that a large quantity of crackers had been stored in the premises, leading to the fire spreading rapidly and making it hard to contain.

Meanwhile, the Kolkata Traffic Police registered cases against 841 people on charges such as rash driving and drunken driving.

On Wednesday (October 30), the Kolkata Police Detective Department arrested a man in possession of over “510 kg of banned categories of fireworks such as chocolate bombs, kali patakha, shells, dodama (names of local firecrackers).” Based on a tip-off, the police arrested him from Dhapa Road near the EM Bypass crossing in the suburbs.

Crude bomb explosion

In another incident, an adolescent boy was injured in a crude bomb explosion in Ward 110 of Patuli area in south Kolkata.

The boy was playing with the round crude bomb mistaking it for a ball in the early hours of November 1 when it exploded. Another bomb was discovered in Ward 101 but remained unexploded. The two incidents involving crude bombs in the Patuli area caused a panic among residents.

Police officials reached the spot and took stock of the situation. Bomb squads and sniffer dogs were rushed to the two locations. Officials have collected evidence from the area and will conduct analysis on the type of explosive and prepare detailed reports.

Ward 101 Councillor and Trinamool Congress leader Bappaditya Dasgupta said, “Nothing of this sort has happened before in this area in my tenure. I am shocked by the incident. We will know the details after police give their report.”

