Kolkata Police arrest 292 people, seize over 500kg of banned firecrackers

“Kolkata Police arrested 292 people for bursting banned firecrackers and disorderly conduct from different parts of the city,” an officer said on Friday (November 1, 2024).

“The police also seized over 500 kg of banned firecrackers on Thursday (October 31, 2024),” the officer said.

Kali Puja and Diwali were celebrated in West Bengal on Thursday (October 31, 2024), with colourful lights and decorated pandals creating a festive spirit across the State.

“Kolkata police till midnight Thursday (October 31, 2024) arrested 117 people for bursting banned firecrackers and another 175 for disorderly conduct,” they said.

Acting on source information, a man was arrested by ARS @KPDetectiveDept from Dhapa Road near the EM Bypass crossing for having about 510 kg of banned catagories of fireworks such as chocolate bombs, Kali patakha, shells, dodama etc.



"This kind of checking and arrest would continue even today and for a couple of days to keep a tab on such a menace," the IPS officer told PTI.

“Kolkata Police had till Wednesday (October 30, 2024) arrested 68 people and seized nearly 4,000 kg of banned fireworks from different parts of the city,” he said.