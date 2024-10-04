Kolkata police announces plan for managing unforeseen protests during Durga puja

New Kolkata Police Commissioner Manoj Kumar Verma released a Durga Puja Guide for 2024. The Commissioner assured that Durga Puja will be peaceful, and police will act if there are unforeseen or unplanned protests.

This move was announced as the city has witnessed many organic protests in the last two months since the R.G. Kar rape and murder case came to light. When the 31-year-old female doctor died while on duty, the civil society, doctors, and opposition parties in West Bengal broke out in innumerable protest marches, many of which were unplanned and organic. Keeping those instances in mind and the upcoming Durga Pujas, which is the biggest festival in the State, where the capital city witnesses a huge influx of crowds for pandal visits, this move was announced on Friday.

Answering a question on the probable R.G. Kar protests during the Durga Pujas, Mr. Verma said on Friday, “We have all kinds of preparations. Depending on the situation we will deal with it. We are hoping that there will be no issues during the Durga Pujas and no hindrances will be caused.”

Commissioner Manoj Verma has also gone out on the roads during the Durga Puja build-up phase to check on the safety and security conditions in the city. He visited major pandals like Chetla Agrani, Suruchi Sangha, Tala Prottoy, College Square, among others. He was accompanied by all top police officials to ensure that all the pandals followed all rules and regulations to ensure public safety.

Mr. Verma assured that the Kolkata Police has taken all measures for the upcoming Durga Pujas. “From traffic control, crowd circulation and management, and other security measures are already in motion.”

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has also been on the streets inaugurating Durga Puja pandals for the last two days. At an event at Sreebhumi Durga Puja, she said that they have made arrangements for fire brigade bikes to help access narrow lanes in case of any unforeseen fire situations. Ms. Banerjee said, “There are many places fire engines cannot go through because the lanes are so narrow. Police has also launched some e-cycles, women will be given e-cycles so they can find ease in transport and go places.”

Government officials are in anticipation of protests erupting during the Durga Pujas and in front of pandals and are taking multiple measures to keep these incidents in check. Even during Mahalaya, October 2, the day that marks the beginning of Durga Puja, Kolkata saw huge number of protests by doctors and the civil society. With this precedence in mind, the security has been amped up and multiple factions of the State machinery have urged the public to cooperate.

“We will always have justice, injustice, and protests, but Durga Puja brings us joy, puts food on many of our plates. The pujas are socially, economically, and culturally important to us. So, we should not do something during this time that causes problems for people who are visiting us from outside. A crime has happened in Bengal (referring to R.G. Kar case), justice will be served, punishment will be given, but we must not boycott the pujas,” Firhad Hakim, Kolkata Mayor and West Bengal Minister of Urban Development said at an event at Tala Prottoy Durga Puja pandal in north Kolkata.

