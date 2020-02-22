Kolkata pays tributes to Ghalib

A poster titled Bayaad-e-Ghalib.

Kolkata

22 February 2020

The celebrations include a tour of places where he lived and visited

Almost 190 years after Mirza Ghalib visited Kolkata to find out about his pension, the city is offering rich tributes to the poet in a week-long celebrations from Friday, titled Bayaad-e-Ghalib (Remembering Ghalib), on the International Mother Language Day.

Urdu Academy

The events organised by the West Bengal Urdu Academy include a tour of places where Ghalib lived and visited, including Shimla Bazar and Kathal Bagan in central Kolkata; and release of a commemorative stamp to mark the poet’s visit. The celebrations include five plays with Ghalib as the central theme.

“I do not remember if Kolkata has ever given tributes to Mirza Ghalib. From the land of Tagore, we are offering rich tributes to one of greatest Urdu poets of all time,” said Md. Nadimul Haque, chairperson of West Bengal Urdu Academy.

Mr. Haque, also a Rajya Sabha MP from the ruling Trinamool Congress, said that an international seminar on Mirza Ghalib will be held.

The five plays also includes Ghalib Aur Kolkata Mushaira, recreating the poetic congregation that was held at Calcutta Madrasah in 1828.

Dabir Ahmed, professor of Urdu at Kolkata’s Maulana Azad College, said that Mirza Ghalib’s visit to Kolkata remains a little known aspect of his life. “Ghalib arrived in Kolkata on February 20, 1828, and left the city on October 1, 1829. During his stay, he visited a number of places and even read at three poetic symposiums (mushiaras) where the Calcutta Madarsah is located,” Prof. Ahmed said. He said that the poet wrote a prose, known as Qate Burhan which is on the literary differences he had with other poets.

Experts like Prof. Ahmed said that Ghalib visited important landmarks ,including the Governor’s House, the Writer’s Building, and also National Library that used to be the residence of senior British officials.

Bengali translation

Other events include a recitation of Bengali translation of Charagh-e Dair written by Ghalib in Benaras and eight short story writers of Urdu and Bengali presenting their fictionalised version of Ghalib life in form of short stories.

Syed Md. Shahabuddin Haider, vice-chairman of the West Bengal’s Urdu Academy, said that a grand tribute to Ghalib by the people of city was due for a long time. “The celebrations will involve people from all walks of life, from academicians to students and common people. This is the least we can offer him,” he said.

Mirza Asadullah Khan Ghalib was born in Agra on December 27, 1797, and died in Delhi on February 15, 1869.

Reflecting on the Ghalib’s love for the city, Mr. Haider quoted the famous lines of the poet about the city. “Kalkatte ka jo zikr kiya tu ne hum nasheen, Ik teer mere seenay mein mara kay haye haye (Ah me, my friend! The mention of Calcutta’s name, Has loosed a shaft that pierces my heart.”