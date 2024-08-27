ADVERTISEMENT

Kolkata Nabanna protest: Police lathi-charge, use tear gas, water cannons to protesters

Updated - August 27, 2024 02:27 pm IST

Published - August 27, 2024 02:17 pm IST - Kolkata

The protesters were attempting to reach the State secretariat to demand the removal of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

PTI

Security personnel clash with protesters on M.G. Road near Howrah bridge in Kolkata on August 27, 2024 | Photo Credit: Debasish Bhaduri

Police on Tuesday lathi-charged, used water cannons and tear gas to disperse agitators at Howrah Bridge's Kolkata end and near Santragachhi Railway station on Kona Expressway as protesters attempted to break through police barricades in an effort to reach the State secretariat, Nabanna.

ADVERTISEMENT

At Santragachhi, agitators threw bricks at police, injuring several officers, while protesters claimed that police action also injured several students.

ALSO READ: Nabanna march LIVE updates - Aug 27, 2024

The protesters were attempting to reach the State secretariat to demand the removal of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the rape-murder of a doctor at RG Kar Medical College.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police said they began lathicharging and tear gassing after the agitators managed to breach the barricades at some locations and attacked the security personnel.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Trouble escalated when the student organisation, 'Paschim Banga Chhatra Samaj', and the dissident State government employees' platform 'Sangrami Joutha Mancha' began their 'Nabanna Abhijan' rally from various points.

State LoP calls it ‘brutal repression’

Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari alleged that police resorted to “brutal repression” on the peaceful participants and threatened to stall West Bengal if the “brutalities” by State administration was not stopped.

“Police is using water cannon on peaceful protestors at Santragachi, burst tear gas shells on the students at Howrah Bridge, lathicharged them at College Street. Please stop these brutalities immediately,” the senior BJP leader told reporters.

Mr. Adhikari said, “If the police repression is not stopped immediately, We (BJP) will stall West Bengal tomorrow”.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Kolkata / West Bengal

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US