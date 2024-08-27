GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kolkata Nabanna protest: Police lathi-charge, use tear gas, water cannons to protesters

The protesters were attempting to reach the State secretariat to demand the removal of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

Updated - August 27, 2024 02:27 pm IST

Published - August 27, 2024 02:17 pm IST - Kolkata

PTI
Security personnel clash with protesters on M.G. Road near Howrah bridge in Kolkata on August 27, 2024

Security personnel clash with protesters on M.G. Road near Howrah bridge in Kolkata on August 27, 2024 | Photo Credit: Debasish Bhaduri

Police on Tuesday lathi-charged, used water cannons and tear gas to disperse agitators at Howrah Bridge's Kolkata end and near Santragachhi Railway station on Kona Expressway as protesters attempted to break through police barricades in an effort to reach the State secretariat, Nabanna.

At Santragachhi, agitators threw bricks at police, injuring several officers, while protesters claimed that police action also injured several students.

ALSO READ: Nabanna march LIVE updates - Aug 27, 2024

The protesters were attempting to reach the State secretariat to demand the removal of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the rape-murder of a doctor at RG Kar Medical College.

Police said they began lathicharging and tear gassing after the agitators managed to breach the barricades at some locations and attacked the security personnel.

Trouble escalated when the student organisation, 'Paschim Banga Chhatra Samaj', and the dissident State government employees' platform 'Sangrami Joutha Mancha' began their 'Nabanna Abhijan' rally from various points.

State LoP calls it ‘brutal repression’

Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari alleged that police resorted to “brutal repression” on the peaceful participants and threatened to stall West Bengal if the “brutalities” by State administration was not stopped.

“Police is using water cannon on peaceful protestors at Santragachi, burst tear gas shells on the students at Howrah Bridge, lathicharged them at College Street. Please stop these brutalities immediately,” the senior BJP leader told reporters.

Mr. Adhikari said, “If the police repression is not stopped immediately, We (BJP) will stall West Bengal tomorrow”.

Kolkata / West Bengal

