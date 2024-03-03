ADVERTISEMENT

Kolkata Metro’s Howrah Maidan-Esplanade, two other sections to be inaugurated by PM Modi next week

March 03, 2024 01:04 pm | Updated 01:04 pm IST - Kolkata

The Howrah Maidan-Esplanade metro section has the first transportation tunnel under “any mighty river in India”

PTI

Workers of East West Metro Corridor project, work inside a tunnel under the Ganga river in Kolkata. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will next week inaugurate the much-awaited Howrah Maidan-Esplanade section of the Kolkata Metro, a government release said on March 3.

The PM will also inaugurate the Kavi Subhash-Hemanta Mukhopadhyay and the Taratala-Majerhat metro sections, it said.

Mr. Modi is scheduled to visit Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, West Bengal and Bihar from March 4-6, the release said.

“With a focus on enhancing avenues for ensuring ease of urban mobility”, the prime minister will inaugurate Kolkata Metro's Howrah Maidan-Esplanade section in the East West Metro corridor, it said.

He will also launch the Kavi Subhash-Hemanta Mukhopadhyay metro section of the Kavi Subhash-Airport line and the Taratala-Majerhat section, which is a part of the Joka-Esplanade line, the release said.

The Howrah Maidan-Esplanade metro section has the first transportation tunnel under “any mighty river in India”. It passes under the River Hooghly, on the east and west banks of which are situated Kolkata and Howrah cities, respectively.

The Howrah metro station is also the deepest metro station in India, it added.

