Kolkata Metro projects allocated 38% more funds in Union Budget for FY22

Kolkata

09 February 2021 07:18 IST

A total of ₹520 crore has been allocated for Noapara to Barasat via Bimanbandar metro project, says Metro general manager

The Kolkata Metro Railway projects have been allocated 38% more funds in 2021-22 compared to the previous fiscal, its general manager Manoj Joshi said on Monday.

He said adequate provision for improvement of safety and passenger amenities and upgradation of infrastructure have been made in the Union Budget.

“A total of ₹520 crore has been allocated for Noapara to Barasat via Bimanbandar metro project in this budget in comparison to ₹204 crore in 2020-21,” Mr. Joshi told reporters during a virtual press conference here.

Advertising

Advertising

He said the 7.04-km Noapara-Bimanbandar stretch of the project has been planned to be commissioned within two years.

For the Joka-Esplanade metro project, ₹350 crore has been allocated as against ₹99 crore in the previous fiscal, he said, adding, the Joka-Mominpur stretch of this project is also likely to take two years to be commissioned.

Mr. Joshi said the concluding part of the tunneling work of the East-West Metro between Esplanade and Sealdah is underway and necessary funds have been allocated for its smooth execution.