Kolkata Mayor sparks controversy over ‘sexist’ remark on BJP candidate Rekha Patra

West Bengal Minister Firhad Hakim commented on BJP Basirhat candidate Rekha Patra which sparked a row. BJP leaders of West Bengal have called for legal action against Mr. Hakim as the National Commission for Women took suo moto cognisance of the comment.

At a public meeting addressing party workers in Sandeshkhali, the Trinamool MLA and Kolkata Mayor Mr. Hakim said, “The BJP has brought shame upon the women of Sandeshkhali. Right before the elections, the bearded man (referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi) came and cried for his sisters and mothers of Sandeshkhali. They gave a candidate in Basirhat from your area. Where is that woman now? They filed a case on Haji Nurul. The loser ‘maal’. She lost by lakhs of votes and then filed a case. BJP only knows case, does not know how to stand by people.”

West Bengal Assembly’s Leader of the Opposition and BJP MLA Suvendu Adhikari commented on the statement and said, “ Women should see, they should understand if they will submit to freebies and handouts given by Trinamool or they will measure the gravity of the R.G. Kar incident.”

The National Council of Women shared a post on X and said, “has taken suo moto cognisance of the derogatory remarks made by West Bengal Minister Shri Firhad Hakim against BJP leader Ms. Rekha Patra. The Commission has directed the Chief Secretary and DGP of West Bengal to invoke relevant legal provisions and conduct a fair and time-bound investigation.” They have further asked for a detailed report on the matter within three days.

The BJP leaders also stated a complaint has been filed with the National Commission for Scheduled Castes as well. Mr. Adhikari warned that if they see no police action then they will mobilise the women in the area to initiate legal action against the issue.

The BJP official page on X also posted the video of Mr. Hakim’s speech and wrote, “Calling a woman ‘maal’ is not just an insult to her but a slap in the face to all women and to the SC Poundra-Kshatriya community. This behavior from a minister is a disgrace to public office!”