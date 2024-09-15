Kolkata doctor's rape-murder: Ex-RG Kar hospital principal, Tala Police Station officer-in-charge produced in court

Former principal of RG Kar hospital Sandip Ghosh and Tala Police Station officer-in-charge Abhijit Mondal were on Sunday (September 15, 2024) produced before a court in Kolkata by the CBI in connection with the rape-murder of a doctor at the medical facility.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We will seek a three-day remand for them in the Sealdah court,” an officer said.

The CBI, which is probing the case, had on Saturday (September 14, 2024) evening added charges of tampering with evidence against Mr. Ghosh, who is currently in judicial custody, and arrested Mr. Mondal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Mondal was arrested for allegedly tampering evidence, delay in registering the FIR among other charges, the officer said. The RG Kar Medical College and Hospital is under the jurisdiction of Tala Police Station.

The police officer was held after he “failed to provide satisfying answers” during questioning by the CBI officers on Saturday (September 14, 2024).

The CBI claimed in the court that Mr. Ghosh and Mr. Mondal were in touch with each other, and the former issued instructions to the policeman on how to proceed with the rape and murder case.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Mondal, the agency said, is an accused in the case.

He was informed about the death of the doctor around 10 am on August 9, but the FIR was lodged around 11 pm, the CBI said.

Both of them tried to “downplay the incident” as well as “shield” the heinous crime, it said in court.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police should have treated it as a suo motu case at the outset, since it’s a rape and murder incident, the central probe agency said.

The CBI had arrested Mr. Ghosh on September 2 in a case of financial irregularities at the hospital.

A large contingent of security personnel have been deployed outside the Sealdah court, officials said.

The body of the postgraduate trainee was recovered in the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9.

Three persons have so far been arrested in connection with the rape and murder case.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.