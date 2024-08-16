ADVERTISEMENT

Kolkata doctor's rape-murder: BJP workers 'prevented' from holding protest rally

Published - August 16, 2024 03:17 pm IST - Kolkata

Several BJP leaders like Agnimitra Paul, an MLA, and Rudranil Ghosh were among those who assembled in Shyambazar to take part in the demonstration

PTI

BJP leader Shankar Ghosh (centre) with other party supporters holds a placard during a protest against the TMC government in Bengal over the rape and murder of a woman doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, in Siliguri, on August 16, 2024.  | Photo Credit: PTI

The BJP on Friday (August 16, 2024) alleged that its workers were prevented from holding a rally in Kolkata to protest against the death of a woman doctor in the State-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in the city last week.

ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Kolkata doctor rape-murder case LIVE Updates here

A stage that was set up at Shyambazar crossing in north Kolkata was dismantled by the police, a party leader said.

Several saffron party workers were rounded up and taken to central lock-up in Lalbazar police headquarters. Police officers were not available for comment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Several BJP leaders like Agnimitra Paul, an MLA, and Rudranil Ghosh were among those who assembled in Shyambazar to take part in the demonstration.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Protests by the saffron party workers were also held at Nager Bazar on the northern outskirts of the metropolis.

Also read | No cover-up by Bengal govt.: Mahua Moitra slams BJP for calling TMC women MPs ‘Gungi gudiya’

Unidentified miscreants vandalised a part of the RG Kar Hospital in the wee hours of Thursday. A woman post-graduate trainee was allegedly raped and murdered in the seminar room of the medical establishment on August 9.

The vandalism took place amid midnight protests by women in various parts of the State against the killing of the doctor.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US