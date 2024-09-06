Kolkata doctor's rape-murder: Another 'Reclaim the Night' protest to be held on September 8 in Bengal

Thousands of women across West Bengal are expected to turn up at the third edition of the 'Reclaim the Night' campaign on September 8 midnight to press their demand for justice for a doctor who was allegedly raped and murdered at a hospital here last month.

The demonstration will be held on the completion of one month of the heinous crime.

The 'Reclaim the Night' movement on September 4 midnight, after the first such gatherings on August 14, gained momentum with the air across the state, from small towns to bustling cities, reverberating with the rallying cry: “We want justice”.

"Initially, we had given a call for a gathering of women during night hours at three-four places but it turned out to be a mass protest. People held demonstrations at multiple points in and around the city and districts in the state," social activist and one of the campaign initiators Rimjhim Sinha told reporters in Kolkata.

Buoyed by the response, another 'Reclaim the Night' gathering will be held on September 8 midnight night to seek 'justice for Abhaya', she said.

"We have been getting phone calls and messages from many people since the apolitical movement was initiated. It is a mass uprising. Protesters want a safe environment for women which the successive governments in the state and at the Centre failed to provide in all these years," Ms. Sinha said.

On the earlier occasions, political party flags were notably absent, and protesters were seen holding the national flags aloft, underscoring the unified call for justice beyond partisan lines.

At various spots in and around Kolkata, women from all walks of life – actors, students, professionals and homemakers – marched together on August 14 and September 4, carrying posters and candles, their voices rising in unison against the violence that had claimed the doctor’s life.

"Women and men gathered at many spots in the city and districts spontaneously. We think similar gatherings will take place on September 8. On that night, several singers will perform throughout the night on issues of rights of individuals," another organiser said.

Meanwhile, another organisation gave the call for 'Women take over the dawn' in Siliguri in north Bengal on September 9.

Former table tennis champion and sports icon Mantu Ghosh said music bands and singers will belt out songs from 2 am - 4.30 am on that day, demanding justice for the victim, every woman who faced sexual abuse in the past and an end to the social evil.

The body of the postgraduate trainee at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital was recovered on August 9. A civic volunteer was arrested the next day in connection with the crime.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is conducting a probe into the alleged rape and murder of the woman medic, following a Calcutta High Court order.

