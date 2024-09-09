ADVERTISEMENT

Kolkata doctor rape-murder: R.G. Kar victim’s justice key concern, charges of unfair practices in hospitals also serious, says Lawyers

Published - September 09, 2024 11:34 am IST - Kolkata

Supreme Court forms National Task Force to ensure safety of healthcare professionals after doctor’s rape and murder in Kolkata

PTI

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) D.Y. Chandrachud, Justice J.B. Pardiwala and Justice Manoj Misra during the second day of hearing on a suo moto case related to the alleged sexual assault and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor in Kolkata, at the Supreme Court in New Delhi, Monday, September 9, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Justice for the rape and murder of a doctor in R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital is the primary concern but the allegations that the practice of several students obtaining degrees in medicine through unfair means must not be lost sight of, according to lawyers.

ADVERTISEMENT

They expressed optimism that the National Task Force (NTF) formed by the Supreme Court to formulate a protocol for ensuring the safety and security of doctors and other healthcare professionals will have far-reaching effects in the future.

The apex court is scheduled to hear a suo-motu petition on the matter during the day, a month after the on-duty medic was raped and murdered inside the state-run hospital on August 9. A civic volunteer was arrested by the police the next day in connection with the case which the Calcutta High Court later transferred to the CBI.

ADVERTISEMENT

The gruesome rape and murder sparked nationwide outrage.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“I am optimistic and certain that something will come out of it,” former West Bengal Advocate General Jayanta Mitra told PTI.

Stating that the primary object is to ensure the safety of women and ensuring justice for the victim doctor, he said, “The biggest and most deep-rooted malady is the state of affairs in the field of medicine.” Mr. Mitra said that the question of allegations of some unscrupulous people obtaining degrees as doctors in some medical colleges in the state should not be lost sight of and must be taken care of.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Who do you turn to if you feel that the person you are going to for treatment is an uneducated person who has passed the exam by paying money,” said Mr. Mitra, a barrister who had resigned as Bengal’s AG in 2017 after holding the position for a little over two years following differences of opinion with the state government over certain issues.

Kolkata rape-murder: Supreme Court to hear R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital incident case on September 9

Following the medic’s murder, allegations have surfaced that unfair practices have been adopted in some cases during examinations for medical students.

The CBI is also investigating a case of financial irregularities in R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital during the tenure of its ex-principal Sandip Ghosh, who was arrested by the central agency in connection with the case on September 2.

ADVERTISEMENT

Uday Shankar Chattopadhyay, a lawyer practising at the Calcutta High Court for 22 years, said that laws to ensure women’s safety are already stringent, but the need of the hour is to ensure proper implementation of these.

Also Read: Kolkata rape-murder case LIVE updates: CBI and WB govt file status reports in Supreme Court

“Registration of FIR in a fool-proof manner, keeping away political interference and ensuring proper investigation are the requirements,” he said.

Mr. Chattopadhyay said that the newly implemented Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) have stringent provisions on crimes against women and children.

ADVERTISEMENT

Maintaining that proper investigation is a must in crimes against women and POCSO cases, Mr. Chattopadhyay said that the perpetrators can get away without getting convicted if this is not done diligently.

“The Kamduni rape and murder of a 19-year-old college student is an example of such failures,” he said.

Thousands expected on streets to 'Reclaim the Night' as protests continue over R.G. Kar horror

The Calcutta High Court had overturned the death penalty to three convicts by a sessions court, commuting to life imprisonment to two and acquittal of the third. The court had observed that the state failed to prove conspiracy and prior concert in the crime beyond reasonable doubt.

Maintaining that the entire world is watching the developments over the R.G. Kar hospital case, another high court lawyer Arindam Das said that the formation of the NTF is a most welcome step.

He said though legal infrastructure is there, such crimes are still taking place.

“The Supreme Court taking up the issue will definitely have a far-reaching effect in ensuring safety and security of women at the workplace,” he said.

The Supreme Court had on August 20 constituted a 10-member National Task Force to formulate a protocol for ensuring the safety and security of doctors and other healthcare professionals.

Hearing a suo-motu case related to the rape and murder of the medic in Kolkata, the apex court had expressed concern over the lack of workplace safety in healthcare institutions and said the country cannot wait for a rape or killing for real changes to take place on the ground.

A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud had said that nationwide protests following the brutal incident have brought the issue of lack of institutional safety for doctors to the forefront.

The 10-member task force headed by Vice Admiral Arti Sarin was asked to submit its interim report within three weeks.

The Supreme Court, which directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to submit a status report on the progress made in its investigation into the killing, also asked the state government to submit a report on the action it has taken against the vandals.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Stories in this Package

Kolkata doctor rape-murder: R.G. Kar victim’s justice key concern, charges of unfair practices in hospitals also serious, says Lawyers

PTI
You're in this story

Kolkata rape-murder: Supreme Court to hear R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital incident case on September 9

PTI

Thousands expected on streets to 'Reclaim the Night' as protests continue over R.G. Kar horror

PTI

West Bengal Governor dubs Aparajita Bill a ‘political gimmick’, seeks technical report

Shiv Sahay Singh

Kolkata doctor's rape-murder: Police offered us money, say parents of R.G. Kar victim

Shiv Sahay Singh

Aparajita Bill passed by Bengal a knee-jerk reaction, say experts

Shiv Sahay Singh

West Bengal passes Aparajita Women and Child Bill for stringent punishment in cases of sexual assault

Shiv Sahay Singh

Artists in Bengal to return government awards in support of doctors’ protests

Shrabana Chatterjee

Former principal of RG Kar Medical College Sandip Ghosh sent to 8-day police custody

ANI

Kolkata, in protest mode, gives unexpected boost to tram enthusiasts fighting a losing battle

Bishwanath Ghosh

CBI arrests R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital’s ex-principal Sandip Ghosh, 3 others over corruption allegations

Shiv Sahay Singh

Trinamool leaders issue threats to R.G. Kar protestors following Mamata Banerjee’s ‘hiss’ advice

Moyurie Som

Kolkata rape-murder protest: TMC issues circular to boycott three TV channels

The Hindu Bureau

Kolkata rape and murder: Protests shift to Lalbazar and West Bengal Assembly

Shiv Sahay Singh

Doctor's rape-murder: Night-long sit-in held in Kolkata

PTI

Video surfaces of crowd at R.G. Kar Hospital seminar room, police say crime scene not tampered with

Moyurie Som, Shrabana Chatterjee

West Bengal police anticipate large-scale violence at march demanding Mamata’s resignation

Shiv Sahay Singh

Watch: Kolkata rape-murder case: What the Supreme Court said on Day 2 of hearing

Aaratrika Bhaumik

Kolkata doctor rape and murder case: Doctors call off strike as Supreme Court brokers peace

Krishnadas Rajagopal

Kolkata rape and murder case: Mamata writes to PM Modi for central law on sex assault, speedy trials

Shiv Sahay Singh

Letter sent by Governor Ananda Bose after meeting murdered doctor's parents not received by CMO: Raj Bhavan

PTI

Need laws that mandate conviction in rape cases within 50 days: TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee

PTI

Federation of All India Medical Association calls off 11-day strike

Bindu Shajan Perappadan

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: Three officials of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital transferred amid protests

PTI

Watch: Kolkata rape and murder case: What the Supreme Court said

Aaratrika Bhaumik

Kolkata rape and murder case: SC says incident final straw, forms task force to frame protocol for doctors’ safety

Krishnadas Rajagopal

Kolkata doctor rape and murder: Indian Medical Association announces 24-hour closure of several services from 6 a.m. on August 17

Bindu Shajan Perappadan

Kolkata doctor rape and murder: Violence erupts at R.G. Kar Hospital during ‘Reclaim the Night’ march

Shrabana Chatterjee

Kolkata doctor rape and murder: Resident doctors continue strike, demand safe work environment

Bindu Shajan Perappadan

Kolkata doctor rape and murder: Accused was addicted to violent porn, says Police

PTI

Kolkata doctor rape and murder: Mamata gives police 7 days to crack the case

Shiv Sahay Singh

Kolkata doctor rape and murder: RG Kar Medical College principal resigns

The Hindu Bureau

After raping and murdering doctor, accused went to sleep, washed his clothes: Kolkata Police

PTI

Accused in doctor's murder case arrested; West Bengal CM vows to seek death penalty

PTI

Kolkata doctor’s murder: Civic police volunteer of Kolkata Police arrested

Shiv Sahay Singh

One arrested in connection with alleged rape, murder of doctor in Kolkata’s medical college

Moyurie Som

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US