Kolkata doctor rape-murder: Rallies and demonstrations continue in city; West Bengal Medical council issues notice to erring doctors

Rallies and demonstration in protest of the rape and murder of a doctor at Kolkata’s R.G. Kar Medical College and continued on Saturday (September 7, 2024) with doctors marching to the Raj Bhawan and artists bringing out the anguish of protesters on canvass.

The West Bengal Medical Council on Saturday (September 7, 2024) cracked the whip on former principal of R.G. Kar MCH Sandip Kumar Ghosh who is under the custody of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). A show cause notice was issued to the former principal and the council has given three day time to respond to these allegations.

Suspension notices by the council have also been issued to two doctors Birupaksha Biswas and Avik De — considered close to Sandip Kumar Ghosh. The State Health Department has also suspended all the three doctors from service.

Central agencies both the CBI and Enforcement Directorate, have conducted searches at multiple properties related to Sandip Kumar Ghosh. Several properties of the former principal of R.G. Kar MCH have come to the fore in the past few days. The presence of the two doctors — Birupaksha Biswas and Avik De engaged in other medical colleges of the State — at R.G. Kar MCH on the day the body of the victim was found, had triggered a lot of speculation.

Doctors under the banner of West Bengal Service Doctors Forum on Saturday took out a rally from Nil Ratan Medical College near Sealdah station to the Raj Bhavan here. The delegation was stopped near Raj Bhawan where prohibitory orders were in force around the building. Among those who participated in the protests was well known doctor and activist Binayak Sen. The delegation submitted a memorandum to the Raj Bhawan secretariat.

In another solidarity movement for the victim, painters like Sanatan Dinda drew sketches in watercolor and oil on canvas at Shyambazar, close to the R.G. Kar MCH. The painting workshop was held at the ‘dharna manch’ of the student and youth organisations of CPI(M) at Shyambazar in north Kolkata. Several artists have announced return of awards by the State government to protests against the rape and murder.

The body of a 31-year-old doctor was found at R.G. Kar MCH in the early hours of August 9 and the gruesome crime had triggered outrage not only across the State but in the country. The Calcutta High Court had transferred the investigation in the rape and murder of the doctor to the Central Bureau of Investigation. The Kolkata Police had arrested Sanjay Roy, a civic police volunteer in the case hours after the crime.

Meanwhile, amidst the ongoing protests over crime, several groups have called for ‘Reclaim the Night’ protest on September 8 midnight, on the eve of the Supreme Court hearing the matter.

Meanwhile another allegation of sexual assault has come to fore at Haripal in State’s Hooghly district. The police said that investigation till now have revealed that there are no suspects at this stage.

“Request to respect the privacy of the girl child and her family. Stern legal action will be initiated against those spreading rumours. Investigation proceeds,” West Bengal police said on social media.

In another development, three accused sentenced to 25 years of rigorous imprisonment in connection with a gang rape and murder case of a 16-year-old college student at Sitalkuchi in August 2023. The conviction in the case came within 13 months of the horrific murder.

“The innocent victim of this heinous crime will never return to us, but we hope her bereaved family will take some consolation in the verdict, and we congratulate our colleagues in Siliguri Police Commissionerate on a job well done,” the West Bengal police said on social media.