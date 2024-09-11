ADVERTISEMENT

Kolkata doctor rape-murder: Doctors in Bengal continue with cease work, sit-in outside 'Swasthya Bhavan'

Published - September 11, 2024 01:46 pm IST - Kolkata

Protesting junior doctors in West Bengal defy Supreme Court order, continue cease work for justice

PTI

Junior doctors shout slogans as they march towards Swasthya Bhawan during a protest over the R.G. Kar Hospital rape and murder incident, in Kolkata, Tuesday, September 10, 2024. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Defying Supreme Court's directive to join duties by 5 p.m. on Tuesday (September 10, 2024), protesting junior doctors in West Bengal continued with their cease work for the 33rd day on Wednesday (September 11, 2024) to press their demand for justice for a medic who was allegedly raped and murdered at a state-run hospital in Kolkata last month.

The junior doctors also continued their sit-in outside Swasthya Bhawan, the headquarters of the state health department, for the second day, demanding that the Kolkata Police commissioner and senior health officials be removed from their posts.

The top court on Monday (September 9, 2024) directed the protesting resident doctors to resume work by 5 p.m. on Tuesday (September 10, 2024) and said no adverse action shall be taken against them on resumption of work.

The State Government said it has written to the protesters, inviting them for a meeting at the state secretariat 'Nabanna' to resolve the impasse over the incident.

Also Read: Kolkata protests Highlights: Junior doctors’ stir over R.G. Kar hospital incident to continue despite SC direction

However, the protesting doctors said the mail for the meeting was from the state health secretary, whose resignation they were seeking, and termed it as "insulting".

Kolkata rape-murder: CCTV footage reveals entry of accused into seminar room, says SC

They also said that restricting the number of representatives to attend the meeting to 10 was "humiliating".

The body of the postgraduate trainee at the R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital was recovered on August 9. A civic volunteer was arrested the next day in connection with the crime.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is conducting a probe into the alleged rape and murder of the woman medic, following a Calcutta High Court order.

