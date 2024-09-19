GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: TMC MLA Sudipto Roy appears before Enforcement Directorate

Mr. Roy is president of the West Bengal Medical Council and also holds charge of the RG Kar Patients’ Welfare Committee; he was earlier questioned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)

Updated - September 19, 2024 03:37 pm IST - Kolkata

PTI
Junior doctors continue to protest against the RG Kar Hospital rape and murder incident, at their ‘dharna’ site near Swasthya bhawan in Kolkata, Tuesday, September 17, 2024.

Junior doctors continue to protest against the RG Kar Hospital rape and murder incident, at their ‘dharna’ site near Swasthya bhawan in Kolkata, Tuesday, September 17, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

TMC MLA Sudipto Roy appeared before the Enforcement Directorate in Kolkata on Thursday (September 19, 2024) for questioning in a money-laundering case linked to alleged financial irregularities at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, official sources said.

Mr. Roy is president of the West Bengal Medical Council and also holds charge of the RG Kar Patients' Welfare Committee. He was earlier questioned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is also probing into the alleged irregularities.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) lawmaker arrived at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in the Salt Lake area around 1 pm.

The premises of the MLA from Sreerampur in Hooghly district, apart from that of some others, was also searched by the ED on Tuesday (September 17, 2024).

Watch: Kolkata rape-murder case: Supreme Court says it is ‘disturbed’ by CBI findings, rejects plea to halt live-streaming

Mr. Roy was asked to appear at the ED office in Kolkata on Thursday (September 19, 2024).

Apart from questioning, some phones seized are to be opened in his presence, the sources said.

Kolkata rape and murder case: Resident doctors hold fresh meeting with West Bengal officials to end impasse

The CBI has arrested former institute principal Dr Sandip Ghosh and three of his alleged associates in this case. The ED case, filed under various sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), stems from the CBI FIR.

The irregularities surfaced after the alleged rape and murder of a 31-year-old woman doctor at the hospital on August 9, leading to massive protests in West Bengal and a continuing impasse between doctors and the state government.

The ED, following raids at the locations of Mr. Ghosh, claimed his wife purchased two immovable assets without "proper approval" from West Bengal government authorities.

Published - September 19, 2024 03:22 pm IST

