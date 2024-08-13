Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: NCW team visits RG Kar Medical College and Hospital

A two-member team of the National Commission for Women (NCW) visited State-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on Tuesday (August 13, 2024) morning.

They went to the seminar hall where a woman doctor was raped and murdered.

The two-member team led by Delina Khongdup went to meet the investigating officers at Kolkata Police's headquarters at Lalbazar after reaching the city, before going to the victim's Panihati residence to meet the parents.

Ms. Khongdup described the crime as "heinous" and "very unfortunate incident".

The body of the woman doctor was found in a seminar hall at the hospital on Friday morning, and a civic volunteer was arrested on Saturday in connection with the crime.

