Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: NCW team visits RG Kar Medical College and Hospital

Two-member team led by Delina Khongdup went to meet the investigating officers at Kolkata Police’s headquarters at Lalbazar, before going to the victim’s Panihati residence to meet the parents

Published - August 13, 2024 11:51 am IST - Kolkata

PTI
Police personnel seen at the RG Kar medical Hospital where an on-duty doctor was allegedly raped and murdered, in Kolkata on August 12, 2024.

Police personnel seen at the RG Kar medical Hospital where an on-duty doctor was allegedly raped and murdered, in Kolkata on August 12, 2024. | Photo Credit: ANI

A two-member team of the National Commission for Women (NCW) visited State-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on Tuesday (August 13, 2024) morning.

Kolkata doctor rape and murder: Mamata gives police 7 days to crack the case

They went to the seminar hall where a woman doctor was raped and murdered.

The two-member team led by Delina Khongdup went to meet the investigating officers at Kolkata Police's headquarters at Lalbazar after reaching the city, before going to the victim's Panihati residence to meet the parents.

Also read | After raping and murdering doctor, accused went to sleep, washed his clothes: Kolkata Police

Ms. Khongdup described the crime as "heinous" and "very unfortunate incident".

The body of the woman doctor was found in a seminar hall at the hospital on Friday morning, and a civic volunteer was arrested on Saturday in connection with the crime.

