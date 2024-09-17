Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: Manoj Kumar Verma replaces Vineet Goyal as Kolkata Police Commissioner

Manoj Kumar Verma was appointed as the new Commissioner of Kolkata Police on Tuesday (September 17, 2024), a day after Vineet Kumar Goyal was removed from the post. He has been appointed as Additional Director General, Special Task Force.

Mr. Verma, an officer of the 1998 batch, was the ADG and IGP (Law & Order) in his last assignment.

After an extensive discussion between Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and protesting junior doctors on Monday (September 16, 2024), the West Bengal government decided to remove Commissioner of Kolkata Police, Health Department officials, and Deputy Commissioner (DC) North from their positions.

Starting from September 2, 2024, junior doctors in Kolkata have been demanding the resignation of Mr. Goyal and have raised allegations of “evidence tampering” and suppression of the rape and murder of the RG Kar doctor whose death triggered the protest across Bengal in demand of justice.

The victim’s parents and family members also alleged that the police had offered them money even as the body of their daughter was lying at home. “The police offered us money when the body of our daughter was lying at home. Is this the humanity of the police,” the aunt of the victim told reporters earlier. The deceased’s father said the Divisional Commissioner of Kolkata Police, North, had entered their house and offered money. “I told him that my daughter worked harder to become a doctor than he had to become an IPS officer,” the father had said.

Director of Health Services removed

Bengal government removed Director of Health Services, Director of Medical Education after meeting with junior doctors on Monday (September 16, 2024). The West Bengal government on Tuesday September 17, 2024) removed Dr Kaustav Nayak and Dr Debasish Halder from the position of Director of Medical Education (DME) and the Director of Health Services (DHS) respectively, a health department order said.

The order was issued following the meeting between Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and agitating junior doctors on Monday night when Banerjee had promised to remove Mr. Nayak and Mr. Halder from their positions.

