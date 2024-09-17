Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: Manoj Kumar Verma replaces Vineet Goyal as Kolkata Police Commissioner

Manoj Kumar Verma has been appointed as new Commissioner of Kolkata Police. Vineet Goyal, who held the post of Kolkata Police Commissioner, has been appointed as Additional Director General, Special Task Force

After an extensive discussion between Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and protesting junior doctors on Monday (September 16, 2024), it has been decided that Commissioner of Kolkata Police , Health Department officials, and Deputy Commissioner (DC) North will be removed from their position.

Previously starting from September 2, 2024, junior doctors in Kolkata held two-day long sit-in in front of Kolkata Police headquarters in Lalbazar, demanding the resignation of Kolkata CP Vineet Goyal and raising allegations of “evidence tampering” and suppression of the rape and murder of the RG Kar doctor whose death triggered the protest across Bengal in demand of justice. A delegation of junior doctors met Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal on Tuesday (September 3, 2024) and handed over a letter demanding his resignation and gifted him a replica of a human spine.

The victim’s parents and family members also alleged that the police had offered them money even as the body of their daughter was lying at home. “The police offered us money when the body of our daughter was lying at home. Is this the humanity of the police,” the aunt of the victim told reporters earlier. The deceased’s father said the Divisional Commissioner of Kolkata Police, North, had entered their house and offered money. “I told him that my daughter worked harder to become a doctor than he had to become an IPS officer,” the father said.