GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: Manoj Kumar Verma replaces Vineet Goyal as Kolkata Police Commissioner

Manoj Kumar Verma has been appointed as new Commissioner of Kolkata Police. Vineet Goyal, who held the post of Kolkata Police Commissioner, has been appointed as Additional Director General, Special Task Force

Updated - September 17, 2024 04:34 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Vineet Goyal, who held the post of Kolkata Police Commissioner, has been appointed as Additional Director General, Special Task Force

Vineet Goyal, who held the post of Kolkata Police Commissioner, has been appointed as Additional Director General, Special Task Force | Photo Credit: Debasish Bhaduri

Manoj Kumar Verma has been appointed as new Commissioner of Kolkata Police. Vineet Goyal, who held the post of Kolkata Police Commissioner, has been appointed as Additional Director General, Special Task Force

After an extensive discussion between Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and protesting junior doctors on Monday (September 16, 2024), it has been decided that Commissioner of Kolkata Police, Health Department officials, and Deputy Commissioner (DC) North will be removed from their position

Previously starting from September 2, 2024, junior doctors in Kolkata held two-day long sit-in in front of Kolkata Police headquarters in Lalbazar, demanding the resignation of Kolkata CP Vineet Goyal and raising allegations of “evidence tampering” and suppression of the rape and murder of the RG Kar doctor whose death triggered the protest across Bengal in demand of justice. A delegation of junior doctors met Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal on Tuesday (September 3, 2024) and handed over a letter demanding his resignation and gifted him a replica of a human spine.

The victim’s parents and family members also alleged that the police had offered them money even as the body of their daughter was lying at home. “The police offered us money when the body of our daughter was lying at home. Is this the humanity of the police,” the aunt of the victim told reporters earlier. The deceased’s father said the Divisional Commissioner of Kolkata Police, North, had entered their house and offered money. “I told him that my daughter worked harder to become a doctor than he had to become an IPS officer,” the father said.

Published - September 17, 2024 04:03 pm IST

Related Topics

sexual assault & rape / West Bengal / Kolkata

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.