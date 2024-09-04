GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kolkata doctor rape: JD(U)'s K.C. Tyagi suggests castration for rapists

When asked if he considers his demand controversial, the JD(U) leader said it is “pro-women”.

Updated - September 04, 2024 07:08 pm IST

Published - September 04, 2024 06:55 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
The JD (U) leader said that he supported the anti-rape bill passed by the state’s assembly on Tuesday (September 3, 2024). File photo

The JD (U) leader said that he supported the anti-rape bill passed by the state’s assembly on Tuesday (September 3, 2024). File photo | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Janata Dal (United) leader K. C. Tyagi on Wednesday (September 4, 2024) suggested castration as a punishment for rapists amid a fierce debate in the country over sexual assaults against women following the rape and murder of a doctor in Kolkata.

He also called for swift justice within a month in rape cases.

In an interaction with PTI editors, he said, “Ye log purush hi na bachein aisi saja honi chahiye (Their manhood should be excised). The potency of rapists should be finished off.”

Senior JD(U) leader K.C. Tyagi resigns as party spokesperson

When asked about the ghastly crime in West Bengal and the subsequent nationwide outcry, he said as a socialist he believes that there cannot be a bigger atrocity than someone acting against the wishes of women.

“Such a radical punishment for convicted rapists will ensure that he suffers for his crime till his last breath, and nobody dares to commit such a crime,” Mr. Tyagi said.

When asked if he considers his demand controversial, the JD(U) leader said it is “pro-women”.

Also Read: Nitish’s JD(U) offers ‘unconditional support’ to BJP but wants Agnipath scheme to be reviewed

Mr. Tyagi, who recently stepped down as his party’s spokesperson but remains its political advisor, advocated time-barred hearings in rape cases.

Justice should not take many years but should be served in a month, he said, suggesting that only women police personnel, doctors and judges should be involved in investigation and trial.

He said West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s attitude following the incident was “unfortunate”. He, however, supported the anti-rape bill passed by the state’s assembly on Tuesday (September 3, 2024).

The proposed law stipulates capital punishment for convicts in rape-murder cases and jail term without parole in incidents of sexual assault.

Former MLA Shyam Rajak returns to JD(U) after a gap of four years

A special two-day session of the House was convened by the government for the introduction and passage of the Bill, which was moved in the wake of widespread and continuing protests that have rocked the state in the aftermath of the alleged rape and murder of a post-graduate trainee doctor at Kolkata’s R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9.

The Bill was passed after the BJP MLAs, comprising the Opposition in the House, lent their support to it despite state Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari’s allegation that Banerjee moved the Bill to “divert attention from public anger and protests” over the gruesome crime.

