Kolkata doctor rape and murder: Two more doctors join fast-unto-death as strike completes first week

Two more junior doctors have joined six of their colleagues who have been on a fast-unto-death for the past seven days, demanding justice for the murdered woman medic at R.G. Kar Hospital, along with other crucial issues.

Parichoy Panda from Ramakrishna Mission Seva Pratishthan and Alolika Ghorui from Calcutta National Medical College and Hospital joined the protest on Saturday (October 12, 2024), taking the total number of medics on indefinite fast across the state to 10, including the two at North Bengal Medical College in Siliguri.

Meanwhile, the condition of the fasting doctors have worsened, with fellow medics saying their health parameters are "declining." They have been on hunger strike since October 5.

Dr. Debasish Halder, one of the protesting doctors, said, "They are very weak and all their parameters are declining. The presence of creatinine in their urine has increased. Seven days of fasting is definitely taking a toll on their health, but it hasn’t weakened their resolve for justice."

Meanwhile, the health of Aniket Mahato, a junior medic admitted to the critical care unit (CCU) of R.G. Kar Hospital, remains "critical but stable."

A senior doctor noted, "He is responding to treatment, showing improvement in his health parameters due to calculated care, but he will need a few more days to fully recover." Mr. Mahato, who joined the indefinite fast on October 6, was rushed to R.G. Kar hospital on Thursday after his health deteriorated.

In a related development, two fasting junior doctors alleged that police have been exerting pressure on their family members to persuade them to withdraw from their hunger strike.

Snigdha Hazra from Kolkata Medical College and Hospital and Alok Verma from North Bengal Medical College reported receiving calls urging their families to ask them to end their fast.

Video clips circulating on social media show police visiting Hazra's home in Bankura on Thursday night. Mr. Verma said, "My mother called me to say she received calls from Bengal Police. They told her my health was deteriorating and urged her to ask me to withdraw the strike. I told her I will continue the hunger strike and won’t listen to them." Senior police officials declined to comment on the matter.

On Friday, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) urged West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to intervene before the situation escalates.

The ongoing agitation also prompted the Federation of All India Medical Associations (FAIMA) to warn of a nationwide "complete shutdown of medical services" if any harm comes to the protesting junior doctors.

The doctors are demanding justice for their murdered colleague, immediate removal of Health Secretary N S Nigam, establishment of a centralised referral system for hospitals, a bed vacancy monitoring system, increased police protection in hospitals, and rapid filling of vacant healthcare positions.

Meanwhile, 38 doctors of Arambagh Medical College and Hospital decided to go for mass resignations to express solidarity with their junior counterparts, an official said.

