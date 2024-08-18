Kolkata doctor rape and murder: Kolkata Police issue prohibitory orders around R.G. Kar hospital

The Kolkata Police has imposed prohibitory orders under Section 163 of BNSS (Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023) around R G Kar Medical College and Hospital for seven days with effect from August 18 to prevent unlawful assembly.

The prohibitory orders have been issued in certain areas such as J.K.Mitra Road, Shyambazar five point crossing, Belgachia Road and others in the jurisdiction Shyampukur, Ultadanga and Tala Police Stations.

The notification signed by Kolkata Police Commisioner Vineet Kumar Goyal refers to not allowing any rallies/meetings/ processions/ dharnas/demonstrations to ensure immediate prevention of breach of peace, disturbances of the public tranquillity in the said area in view of the larger public interest.

The notification comes at a time when large number of people were gathering in areas around R G Kar Medical College and Hospital where a post graduate trainee doctor was raped and killed in the early hours of August 9.

The hospital was also ransacked by a mob in the early hours of August 15, when large crowds had gathered around the city to reclaim the night. On Saturday night large crowds gathered in north Kolkata around B T Road. The crowd on Saturday also included prominent names from cultural world of the city. Earlier in the day, there were several rallies in different part of the city both by citizen groups and political parties in protest against R G Kar incident.

Meanwhile, amidst nationwide protests and agitation over the rape and murder, the Ministry of Home Affairs has directed all States and Union Territories to submit two hourly reports on law & order situation related to R G Kar issue.

In a related development Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy demanded custodial interrogation of Kolkata Police Commissioner.

“CBI must act fairly . Custodial interrogation of Ex Principal and Police Commissioner is a must to know who and why floated suicide story.Why wall of hall demolished, who patronised Roy to be so powerful, Why sniffer dog used after 3 days.100s of such questions. Make them speak,” Mr. Roy, a said on social networking site. The Kolkata Police Commissioner has been facing attacks from the Opposition leaders but it was the first occasion that a politician of ruling party has questioned his role.

The Calcutta High Court on August 13 had directed CBI probe in the rape and murder. The central agency had questioned former principal of R G Kar Medical College and Hospital Sandip Kumar Ghosh for the past two days