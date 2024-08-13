ADVERTISEMENT

Kolkata doctor rape and murder: Junior doctors, others summoned for questioning

Updated - August 13, 2024 11:51 am IST

Published - August 13, 2024 11:15 am IST - KOLKATA

Four junior doctors who had dinner with the woman doctor have been summoned again; the Head of Department, Assistant Super, male-female nurses, Group-D staff and security members will also be interrogated today

ANI

Four junior doctors, the Head of Department, Assistant Super, male-female nurses, Group-D staff and security members have been summoned on Tuesday, August 13 by Kolkata police | Photo Credit: Reuters

Four junior doctors are among those summoned by Kolkata police for questioning on Tuesday (August 13, 2024) at the Kolkata police headquarters in Lalbazar in connection with the murder and rape case of a second year postgraduate student at a government-run hospital in the city last week.

ADVERTISEMENT

The doctors who had dinner with the deceased are not accused but have been summoned for questioning according to police sources. "Four junior doctors who had dinner with her have been summoned again," they said.

Kolkata doctor rape and murder: Mamata gives police 7 days to crack the case

"Kolkata police also summoned the Head of Department, Assistant Super, male-female nurses, Group-D staff and security members today at Kolkata police headquarters in Lalbazar," they said. The woman postgraduate trainee doctor was found raped and murdered inside the R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on August 9, sparking widespread outrage and protests.

Kolkata doctor rape and murder: RG Kar Medical College principal resigns

Earlier, three junior doctors and one house staffer were summoned by the Kolkata police in connection with the case. According to Kolkata Police sources, these junior doctors and house staff were on duty on the night of the incident.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

In a strong display of support, doctors, and students in several hospitals across multiple states went on an indefinite strike, demanding justice for the victim. Mamata Banerjee said on August 12 that she had asked the police to arrest the accused as soon as possible adding that if the police are unable to solve it, then the case will be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US