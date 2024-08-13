GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kolkata doctor rape and murder: Junior doctors, others summoned for questioning

Four junior doctors who had dinner with the woman doctor have been summoned again; the Head of Department, Assistant Super, male-female nurses, Group-D staff and security members will also be interrogated today

Published - August 13, 2024 11:15 am IST - KOLKATA

ANI
Four junior doctors, the Head of Department, Assistant Super, male-female nurses, Group-D staff and security members have been summoned on Tuesday, August 13 by Kolkata police

Four junior doctors, the Head of Department, Assistant Super, male-female nurses, Group-D staff and security members have been summoned on Tuesday, August 13 by Kolkata police | Photo Credit: Reuters

Four junior doctors are among those summoned by Kolkata police for questioning on Tuesday (August 13, 2024) at the Kolkata police headquarters in Lalbazar in connection with the murder and rape case of a second year postgraduate student at a government-run hospital in the city last week.

The doctors who had dinner with the deceased are not accused but have been summoned for questioning according to police sources. "Four junior doctors who had dinner with her have been summoned again," they said.

Kolkata doctor rape and murder: Mamata gives police 7 days to crack the case

"Kolkata police also summoned the Head of Department, Assistant Super, male-female nurses, Group-D staff and security members today at Kolkata police headquarters in Lalbazar," they said. The woman postgraduate trainee doctor was found raped and murdered inside the R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on August 9, sparking widespread outrage and protests.

Kolkata doctor rape and murder: RG Kar Medical College principal resigns

Earlier, three junior doctors and one house staffer were summoned by the Kolkata police in connection with the case. According to Kolkata Police sources, these junior doctors and house staff were on duty on the night of the incident.

In a strong display of support, doctors, and students in several hospitals across multiple states went on an indefinite strike, demanding justice for the victim. Mamata Banerjee said on August 12 that she had asked the police to arrest the accused as soon as possible adding that if the police are unable to solve it, then the case will be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Related Topics

sexual assault & rape / crime / Kolkata / West Bengal

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.