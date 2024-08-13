Kolkata doctor rape and murder: Junior doctors, others summoned for questioning

Four junior doctors are among those summoned by Kolkata police for questioning on Tuesday (August 13, 2024) at the Kolkata police headquarters in Lalbazar in connection with the murder and rape case of a second year postgraduate student at a government-run hospital in the city last week.

The doctors who had dinner with the deceased are not accused but have been summoned for questioning according to police sources. "Four junior doctors who had dinner with her have been summoned again," they said.

"Kolkata police also summoned the Head of Department, Assistant Super, male-female nurses, Group-D staff and security members today at Kolkata police headquarters in Lalbazar," they said. The woman postgraduate trainee doctor was found raped and murdered inside the R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on August 9, sparking widespread outrage and protests.

Earlier, three junior doctors and one house staffer were summoned by the Kolkata police in connection with the case. According to Kolkata Police sources, these junior doctors and house staff were on duty on the night of the incident.

In a strong display of support, doctors, and students in several hospitals across multiple states went on an indefinite strike, demanding justice for the victim. Mamata Banerjee said on August 12 that she had asked the police to arrest the accused as soon as possible adding that if the police are unable to solve it, then the case will be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).