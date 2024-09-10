ADVERTISEMENT

Kolkata doctor rape and murder case: A timeline of events

Updated - September 10, 2024 03:02 pm IST

A trainee doctor was found raped and murdered in R.G. Kar Hospital, Kolkata on August 9. The case’s handling has sparked massive protests from doctors and political parties. Here is how it has evolved.

The Hindu Bureau

Protesting crowd make graffiti artwork in solidarity with the RG Kar victim | Photo Credit: Debasish Bhaduri

A month after the Kolkata doctor’s rape and murder, several aspects of the case remain murky. Recent allegations and findings have mired the case in a complicated web of conspiracy and crime involving the police and top-level hospital staff. These include crimes of financial irregularities, evidence tampering, hush money and more.

Kolkata doctor rape and murder case: The complete coverage

Doctors across the State continue to protest, demanding transparent investigation and justice for the victim. The hospital’s principal Under pressure, the government passed the Aparajita Bill on September 3, providing capital punishment for rape offenders. However, that has not stopped doctors from taking to the streets. They have called for the resignation of Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal. The BJP has called for the resignation of the Chief Minister.

Watch: What does Bengal’s ‘Aparajita’ Anti-Rape Bill entail?

On Monday (September 9, 2024), the Supreme Court set a deadline for protesting doctors to get back to work and asked the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to submit a fresh status report on September 17. As of today (September 10, 2024), five arrests have been made. One is that of civic volunteer and prime accused Sanjay Roy and the other is that of the hospital’s ex-principal Sandip Ghosh along with two vendors and a security officer.

Here is how the case has evolved over the past weeks, from sexual assault to financial irregularities and a broader “criminal nexus”.

Stories in this Package

Kolkata doctor rape and murder case: A timeline of events

The Hindu Bureau
You're in this story

Kolkata doctor rape-murder: R.G. Kar victim’s justice key concern, charges of unfair practices in hospitals also serious, says Lawyers

PTI

Kolkata rape-murder: Supreme Court to hear R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital incident case on September 9

PTI

Thousands expected on streets to 'Reclaim the Night' as protests continue over R.G. Kar horror

PTI

West Bengal Governor dubs Aparajita Bill a ‘political gimmick’, seeks technical report

Shiv Sahay Singh

Kolkata doctor's rape-murder: Police offered us money, say parents of R.G. Kar victim

Shiv Sahay Singh

Aparajita Bill passed by Bengal a knee-jerk reaction, say experts

Shiv Sahay Singh

West Bengal passes Aparajita Women and Child Bill for stringent punishment in cases of sexual assault

Shiv Sahay Singh

Artists in Bengal to return government awards in support of doctors’ protests

Shrabana Chatterjee

Former principal of RG Kar Medical College Sandip Ghosh sent to 8-day police custody

ANI

Kolkata, in protest mode, gives unexpected boost to tram enthusiasts fighting a losing battle

Bishwanath Ghosh

CBI arrests R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital’s ex-principal Sandip Ghosh, 3 others over corruption allegations

Shiv Sahay Singh

Trinamool leaders issue threats to R.G. Kar protestors following Mamata Banerjee’s ‘hiss’ advice

Moyurie Som

Kolkata rape-murder protest: TMC issues circular to boycott three TV channels

The Hindu Bureau

Kolkata rape and murder: Protests shift to Lalbazar and West Bengal Assembly

Shiv Sahay Singh

Doctor's rape-murder: Night-long sit-in held in Kolkata

PTI

Video surfaces of crowd at R.G. Kar Hospital seminar room, police say crime scene not tampered with

Moyurie Som, Shrabana Chatterjee

West Bengal police anticipate large-scale violence at march demanding Mamata’s resignation

Shiv Sahay Singh

Watch: Kolkata rape-murder case: What the Supreme Court said on Day 2 of hearing

Aaratrika Bhaumik

Kolkata doctor rape and murder case: Doctors call off strike as Supreme Court brokers peace

Krishnadas Rajagopal

Kolkata rape and murder case: Mamata writes to PM Modi for central law on sex assault, speedy trials

Shiv Sahay Singh

Letter sent by Governor Ananda Bose after meeting murdered doctor's parents not received by CMO: Raj Bhavan

PTI

Need laws that mandate conviction in rape cases within 50 days: TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee

PTI

Federation of All India Medical Association calls off 11-day strike

Bindu Shajan Perappadan

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: Three officials of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital transferred amid protests

PTI

Watch: Kolkata rape and murder case: What the Supreme Court said

Aaratrika Bhaumik

Kolkata rape and murder case: SC says incident final straw, forms task force to frame protocol for doctors’ safety

Krishnadas Rajagopal

Kolkata doctor rape and murder: Indian Medical Association announces 24-hour closure of several services from 6 a.m. on August 17

Bindu Shajan Perappadan

Kolkata doctor rape and murder: Violence erupts at R.G. Kar Hospital during ‘Reclaim the Night’ march

Shrabana Chatterjee

Kolkata doctor rape and murder: Resident doctors continue strike, demand safe work environment

Bindu Shajan Perappadan

Kolkata doctor rape and murder: Accused was addicted to violent porn, says Police

PTI

Kolkata doctor rape and murder: Mamata gives police 7 days to crack the case

Shiv Sahay Singh

Kolkata doctor rape and murder: RG Kar Medical College principal resigns

The Hindu Bureau

After raping and murdering doctor, accused went to sleep, washed his clothes: Kolkata Police

PTI

Accused in doctor's murder case arrested; West Bengal CM vows to seek death penalty

PTI

Kolkata doctor’s murder: Civic police volunteer of Kolkata Police arrested

Shiv Sahay Singh

One arrested in connection with alleged rape, murder of doctor in Kolkata’s medical college

Moyurie Som

