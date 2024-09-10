Kolkata doctor rape and murder case: A timeline of events

A month after the Kolkata doctor’s rape and murder, several aspects of the case remain murky. Recent allegations and findings have mired the case in a complicated web of conspiracy and crime involving the police and top-level hospital staff. These include crimes of financial irregularities, evidence tampering, hush money and more.

Kolkata doctor rape and murder case: The complete coverage

Doctors across the State continue to protest, demanding transparent investigation and justice for the victim. The hospital’s principal Under pressure, the government passed the Aparajita Bill on September 3, providing capital punishment for rape offenders. However, that has not stopped doctors from taking to the streets. They have called for the resignation of Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal. The BJP has called for the resignation of the Chief Minister.

On Monday (September 9, 2024), the Supreme Court set a deadline for protesting doctors to get back to work and asked the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to submit a fresh status report on September 17. As of today (September 10, 2024), five arrests have been made. One is that of civic volunteer and prime accused Sanjay Roy and the other is that of the hospital’s ex-principal Sandip Ghosh along with two vendors and a security officer.

Here is how the case has evolved over the past weeks, from sexual assault to financial irregularities and a broader “criminal nexus”.