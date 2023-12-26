GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kolkata court grants bail to 4 school job aspirants arrested during protests

The police had on December 22 arrested 59 people, including 55 women, during protests demanding jobs in schools, in Kalighat

December 26, 2023 08:36 am | Updated 08:36 am IST - Kolkata

PTI

A city court on December 25 granted bail to four school job aspirants who were arrested while allegedly protesting in the Kalighat area, where West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's residence is situated.

The court refused a prayer by the prosecution for custody of the four men.

The police had on December 22 arrested 59 people, including 55 women, during protests demanding jobs in schools, in Kalighat.

All 55 women were granted bail on December 23, while the four men were remanded to judicial custody till December 25

The seventh magistrate, Alipore Court, Sujata Mondal, granted bail to the four on a bail bond of ₹2,000 each.

Their lawyer claimed before the court that while two of them were sitting in a tea stall, two others were doing a live show on a social media network.

According to the prosecution, nine police personnel were injured during the protests.

The agitators claimed they were denied jobs despite having cleared the Teachers' Eligibility Test (TET) for upper primary school teachers in West Bengal.

