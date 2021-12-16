Kolkata civic polls: HC rejects BJP plea for Central forces

Kolkata

The onus now lay on the State Election Commission to conduct polls in a fair manner, says Leader of Opposition Suvendhu Adhikari

The Calcutta High Court on Thursday, December 16, 2021, directed that state police forces will provide security for Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) elections on December 19, rejecting a prayer by the Bengal BJP for deployment of central forces.

Justice Rajasekhar Mantha directed that the Commissioner of Kolkata Police will take care of all complaints by candidates or others during the election process.

The State unit of the BJP filed a petition before the High Court on December 14, seeking deployment of central forces for Kolkata civic polls, expressing apprehensions that its candidates and workers might be subjected to threats and attacks.

The party had earlier moved Supreme Court with the prayer, but was asked by it to approach the High Court.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, shortly after the court verdict, said the onus now lay on the State Election Commission to conduct polls in a fair manner.

"It does not matter if the SEC conducts polls with the Army, central force or civic volunteers or Kolkata police, it has to ensure that voters and opposition candidates are not threatened," he told reporters while campaigning for the BJP in Shyambazar.

He stated that his party workers "will erupt in protest" if there is any incident of attack on them.

"The entire state will be a witness... If there is a single incident of attack on opposition candidates, if our polling agents are thrown out, we will erupt in protest. The people of Bengal will be keeping a watch on the situation that would be unfolding on December 19," he pointed out.

To a question if the BJP will file a review petition against the High Court's single bench order, Mr. Adhikari said, "We will deliberate on the issue. We may consider all legal options."