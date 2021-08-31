Kolkata building damaged in mysterious blast

Though nobody was injured in the explosion, a portion of the building's asbestos roof and a boundary wall were damaged.

A building in Tangra area of Kolkata was partially damaged in a mysterious blast on Monday, August 30, 2021, a police official said.

Personnel from Tangra Police Station and a forensic team reached the place and found that the gas cylinder was "intact" and the "blast" was due to something else.

"We are unsure about the blast. But it can be because of vapour cloud explosions. We are investigating the matter," he said.

A vapor cloud explosion occurs when a sufficient amount of flammable material is released, mixes with air, and is ignited.